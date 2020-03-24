Hospitals across the United States are swamped and some fear that healthcare providers could be at risk of getting sick without the proper supplies.
Since healthcare providers are on the front line, they are in desperate need of donations.
Hospitals need hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves.
“When you’ve got a surge like we expect, that stock can be obliterated in one day if you’ve got thousands of people trying to access a hospital,” Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz said.
Strasz said the most important donations are masks, both surgical and N-95.
“N-95 masks keep out about 95 percent of microscopic particles,” Strasz said.
Strasz said the surgical masks can be given to sick patients to limit the spread of disease.
“Because one of the things discovered in Italy is a significant amount of transmission occurred from health care providers to non-emergency patients,” Strasz said.
Doctors need to stay healthy or the system could be overrun by COVID-19.
McLaren Bay Region, Covenant HealthCare, and Hurley Medical Center, and Ascension hospitals are all accepting donations.
“It’s a recipe for disaster and that’s what we’re trying to avert,” Strasz said.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer is also asking residents and businesses to donate items to hospitals.
