Image: School bus safety tips
Source: Saginaw Township Fire Department

Saginaw Township Fire Department reminds residents of school bus rules ahead of the new school year.

Their asking drivers to please pay attention when the flashing red lights are on.

Drivers are expected to stop and watch for kids crossing the roads.

For more information on school bus safety, click here.

