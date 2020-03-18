With the toilet paper shortage, the Bay City Wastewater Department is reminding people not to flush “flushable wipes”.
Due to the recent demand for flushable wipes and sanitary products relating to the COVID-19 crisis, wastewater officials are reminding people to dispose of items like that properly.
"Flushable wipes do not disintegrate in water," says Director Cooper, “we spend more than $50,000 annually cleaning the sewer system because of flushable wipes and items that clog the system and create sewer backups which cause damage to residents’ homes.”
The public is reminded to never flush the following items:
• Personal hygiene and baby wipes - even items that say “flushable wipes” are not flushable
• Tampons and sanitary products
• Cigarettes
• Medicine
• Paper towels
• Dental floss
• Cleaning wipes and rags
• Cotton balls and swabs
• Cat litter
• Condoms
• Facial tissues
• Cooking oil or food
Officials say the correct way to dispose of these items is to throw them in the garbage.
