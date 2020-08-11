Former Vice President Joe Biden announces California Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate in the November 2020 Presidential Election.
“I’m really excited. She was one of my top choice,” said Jennifer Austin, Midland resident.
“Really excited about this. I think it’s great news across the country,” said Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
Biden’s announcement brought excitement to people across the state.
Biden called Senator Harris a fearless fighter for the little guy and one of the country’s finest public servants.
“She’s high power. She has experience and the know-how and intellect to assume that role as Vice President,” Mayor Neeley said.
Some feel the VP pick is monumental because Harris is the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants. That makes her the first black, as well as Asian American woman to be chosen as a vice president candidate by a major party.
“When women succeed, America succeeds,” said Representative Cynthia Neeley (D) Flint.
Rep. Neeley said its amazing to see a woman of color chosen for such an important role.
“I’m just so happy that she’s getting this opportunity. A lot of us African American women are just overwhelmed and excited for this new today,” Rep. Neeley said.
“I’m glad that we finally have some women representation, it’s a long time overdue,” said Terri King, Midland resident.
Harris also brings experience to the table as a former attorney general.
“She’s outspoken, she’s intelligent. I really wanted him to pick a woman of color. That’s helpful but it’s nit the reason why I like her. I just really think she’s going to be a great Vice President. She’s got great ideas and I know she will work her butt off to make it happen,” Austin said.
“We’re gonna support his decision as Democrats in the state of Michigan and it’s looking good for the winning team,” Mayor Neeley said.
The following statement comes from Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer:
I am extraordinarily proud to support Kamala Harris and Joe Biden! They will be a fierce team to Build America Back Better.
The following statement comes from the Michigan Democratic Party:
“I am so thrilled to have Senator Kamala Harris joining the ticket with Vice President Biden. Senator Harris has been a fearless leader who has always stood on the side of working families in our country. Her record of public service shows she has what it takes to stand shoulder to shoulder with Vice President Biden on the campaign trail and in the Oval Office as they work together to build our country back from Donald Trump’s failed leadership. I look forward to continuing to partner with the Biden campaign to defeat Trump and make history on November 3rd as we elect the first Black woman as vice president of our country.”
The following statement comes from the Republican National Committee:
"A hiding, diminished, and incoherent Joe Biden didn’t just select a vice-presidential candidate, he chose the person who would actually be in charge the next four years if he is somehow able to win. Kamala Harris’ extreme positions, from raising taxes to abolishing private health insurance to comparing law enforcement officials to the KKK, show that the left-wing mob is controlling Biden’s candidacy, just like they would control him as president. These radical policies might be popular among liberals, but they are well outside the mainstream for most Americans."
The following statement comes from U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow:
"I am very excited for my friend, Kamala Harris. Working side by side with her in the Senate, I see her competence, compassion and ability to get things done. She will hit the ground running on the campaign and is ready to lead on day one. Just like Joe Biden, she gets Michigan and will be there every day for our families."
The following statement comes from U.S. Senator Gary Peters:
“I’ve had the privilege of working alongside Kamala Harris for years, and know firsthand her commitment to fighting for the people of this country. From our work on the Senate Homeland Security Committee to keep Americans safe to fighting together to protect access to affordable health care, I know Kamala can take on any tough challenge and is ready to help lead our country. This is a historic moment and I’m proud to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as they work to unite our country and build a more prosperous future for all Americans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.