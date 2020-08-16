Police and fire crews responded to a small aircraft crash in Frankenmuth on Aug. 16 shortly before 3 p.m.
TV5 has learned that two people were inside the aircraft and only suffered minor injuries.
The Frankenmuth Police Department and the Frankenmuth Fire Department were at the scene.
According to registration reports, the aircraft belongs to a Clio man.
We have not learned if the crash took place when the aircraft was taking off or landing.
TV5 is at the scene and will bring you the latest as we receive more information.
