The Carrollton Fire Department is responding to an early morning structure fire, according to central dispatch.
According to the alert, the fire is located at 276 Grant.
Officials at the scene said that four adults and multiple animals live at the home.
According to one of the home owners at the scene, three of them were there at the time and all made it out of the home with the pets.
One of the homeowners suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment and a cat had to be resuscitated.
While working on the fire, a fire officials slipped on ice and had to be taken to an area hospital to be treated for an unknown injury.
The homeowner said that the fire started at the stove when someone was making tea. The fire is out at this time.
Carrollton Fire Department, Kochville Fire Department, and Zilwaukee Fire Department all responded to the fire.
At this time there is no word on if the fire department will investigate.
TV5 will update you with more information as it becomes available.
