The Flushing Police Department is warning its residents of a string of fraudulent activity that has happened to several citizens during the month of December.
According to police, these crimes come in the form of phone calls, emails or popups on computers, and claim to be from reputable computer companies like Microsoft or Apple.
The message instructs users to call a number and then lure victims into purchasing money cards, prepaid cards and other gift cards. In some cases, the victim is lured into allowing the perpetrator to access their iCloud account - giving them access to bank account information and other personal data.
The Flushing Police Department encourages anyone receiving these messages to do research before following any instructions.
Anyone with questions can contact the department at 810-659-3119.
