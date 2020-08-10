Crime Stoppers needs your help to catch a killer.
A retired principal and a baby boy were killed in a drive-by shooting in Flint on Aug. 10, 2015.
“These anniversary dates, they can be very difficult for families. Especially when crimes aren’t solved,” said Julie Lopez with Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.
Its been five years since the tragic double murder took place in Flint. A 71-year-old woman and a 1-year-old boy were killed. The families are still waiting for justice.
“The only updates that we’ve received from law enforcement is that it is an open investigation,” Lopez said.
Rita Langworthy, 71, was a retired principal who was like a grandmother to Genesis General Tyler,1, and his siblings.
The night of the shooting, someone opened fire on her home killing them both at about 2:30 a.m.
A reward is still available for anyone who may know anything about what happened that night.
“Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for any information that helps lead to a felony arrest in this case,” Lopez said.
Lopez said any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could make a difference and hopefully put the case to rest.
“You never know if your information could be the little piece of the puzzle that law enforcement needs to solve this case,” Lopez said.
Lopez said all tips will be completely anonymous and can be submitted multiple ways through Crime Stoppers tip taking software.
“Any information that anybody has on this would really help bring some answers and hopefully some justice for families of these victims,” Lopez said.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL or submit a tip on the P3 mobile app.
