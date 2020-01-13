The Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum is working to preserve one of its prized possessions, the USS Edson.
The Edson as a member of the US Pacific Fleet and earned the reputation of a top destroyer ship.
The famed vessel is now at risk from erosion along the Saginaw River.
Community leaders are hoping to install a seawall to hold back water as it comes in. They are asking the public for assistance with finances to pay for the wall.
Mike Kegly, president of the museum wants to build the structure around the USS Edson in Bay County’s Bangor Township. It separates land from water ultimately preventing erosion.
Kegly said to build the seawall he needs to raise a total of $250,000 which costs more than the museum’s yearly operation.
“We have quite a bit of erosion because of the water coming in. It’s not bad enough that we get the flood waters but then boats go by at not the no-wake speed and that, of course, helps the erosion,” Kegly said. “In order for us to continue to do the business that we want to do, we’ve got to put something to stave the water.”
In addition to the cost of the seawall, he’ll also need a $2,000 permit.
If you would like to help, you can send all donations to the Saginaw Valley Naval Ship Museum located at 1680 Martin St., Bay City, MI, 48706 or call 989-684-3946.
