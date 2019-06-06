Officials are asking the public for help identifying a man they said led police on a 10-mile pursuit.
Michigan State Police Sgt. Ryan Neumann was on patrol when he attempted to stop an out of state 2003 Buick for speeding.
Officials said the driver was going 69 mph in a 55 mph zone, near the intersection of Caseville and Berne Road in McKinley Township.
According to officials, the driver of the vehicle accelerated and attempted to flee causing a 10 mile chase.
Officials said at one point, the occupant went as fast as 100 mph, running stop signs and passing multiple intersections.
Neumann was able to get the vehicle’s Illinois registration number and get a good look at the driver.
Officials said the chase was terminated for safety reasons after opposing traffic became present.
Officials believe the driver and vehicle have Bay City ties.
Officials ask anyone with information contact their office during regular business hours at 989-269-6500, or Huron Central Dispatch anytime at 989-269-6421.
Confidential callers can also use their tip line at 989-269-2861.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.