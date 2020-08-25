Saginaw County officials are giving away free tacos, nachos, masks, hand sanitizer, and food boxes to residents who complete the 2020 census forms.
The event will be held at the Saginaw County Community Action Center on Wednesday, Aug. 26. It starts at 10 a.m. and will continue while supplies last.
The giveaways will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.
The food distribution is a drive-through-only style event so visitors are asked to have their vehicle trunk open upon arrival. Volunteers will not put food inside vehicles, so please make sure vehicle trunks are operable and reachable.
Participants are asked to wear an appropriate face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines required during the coronavirus pandemic.
