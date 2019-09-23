A violent weekend in Flint led to multiple arrests.
Three people were killed in one shooting and one person was injured in another.
The triple homicide happened Friday night along Illinois Street in Flint.
Another person was shot on Leith Street on Sunday.
Police say between the two shootings there are four suspects in custody.
Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson held a press conference Monday about the rash of shootings and he had a message for those committing these kinds of crimes.
"You’re committing these crimes but you’re not going to get away with them, you’re going to get caught,” Johnson said. “Then your life is gone also and then your family members are going to suffer because they don’t want to see you go to prison. And the people’s lives that you took, mothers and fathers and sisters and brothers, it’s not only the people that you hurt, you’re hurting everybody."
Police are not saying if the two shootings were related or what may have caused them. Flint mayor Karen Weaver says these were senseless acts of violence.
"We need to get a message to young people there are other ways to resolve issues,” she said. “We’ve had a water crisis. We’ve already had a generation that suffered."
Police are not identifying the suspects or the victims, but they are believed to be young adults.
Family members, who did not want to go on camera, said they held a vigil for the murder victims along Illinois Street over the weekend. You can still see balloons and candles in honor of the victims.
Flint Police said so far in Flint there has been 34 homicides this year, up from 30 at this time last year.
Johnson said his department is doing everything they can to remedy gun violence in the city.
"We’re doing everything we can to continue to bring them to justice,” Johnson said.
