Mid-Michigan officials have unveiled a map of areas in the Great Lakes Bay Region that are projected to be impacted by flooding from the high water levels later this year.
The map was unveiled on Thursday, Feb. 20 by Saginaw County Public Works Commissioner Brian Wendling, Bay County Drain Commissioner Joseph Rivet, and Tuscola County Drain Commissioner Bob Mantey. The map was developed by Spicer Group, Inc.
The United States Army Corps of Engineers is projecting the Saginaw Bay and surrounding water levels will rise up to another 11 inches this summer, the commissioners said in a press release.
“High water levels will not only affect the shoreline,” Wendling said. “There are many square miles of land area throughout the counties at lower elevations that will see the impact as water seeks its own level.”
A lot of areas near the Saginaw River will feel the effects, according to the map.
The commissioners worry about a significant rain event with a northeast wind.
“We know water levels in the Saginaw River and Bay can rise a couple feet with a northeast wind,” Rivet said. “When you start with historic water levels then add a couple feet of storm surge, there will be no real outlet for our drains. People who have never experienced flooding may this year.”
The commissioners urge residents to be prepared for the possibility of flooding by elevating belongings in basements, and make sure sump pumps are working.
