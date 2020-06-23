The spread of COVID-19 is slowing in Michigan as other states see an alarming spike in numbers.
“They are where we were three months ago. They didn’t take three months to put together a plan,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Local hospitals are seeing a vast improvement in patients too.
“We’re down to very few patients compared to where we were and that’s good to see. And the ones we see aren’t as sick as the ones before,” said Dr. Matthew Deibel with Covenant Healthcare.
As life slowly returns to normal, it is being easier and easier for people to forget their masks, forget social distancing, and forget there’s still a pandemic.
“There are pieces of evidence that some are dropping their guard or just getting exhausted with this. I get it, I feel the same way, but I know how important it is,” Whitmer said.
“People are definitely dropping their guard. The things that make me most nervous is people who are in close contact with each other in closed spaces not wearing a mask and talking. That’s where it’s most likely to spread,” Deibel said.
Officials said nobody wants to see the number of patients or deaths rise again. They said nobody wants another state shutdown.
Whitmer said she’s hopeful Michigan can enter phase five of her safety plan by Saturday, July 4 but if the numbers start to rise again than so will our problems.
“If we don’t move to phase five in the rest of the state by July 4th, it’ll be because we saw an increase in numbers and think it’s too risky,” Whitmer said.
Officials are urging Michiganders to wear their mask and continue to practice social distancing.
