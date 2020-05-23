Midland County is urging residents using a well as a source of household water to test the water before using it if the well was flooded.
According to the county, surface waters are susceptible to many sources of contamination. They said if surface water entered your well, it may be contaminated.
The county said the only way to verify that the water is safe to drink is to test it first.
The county is offering free test kits with instructions. Test kits can be picked up from the following locations:
- Midland Township Fire Dept, 973 S. Poseyville, Midland
- Swanton Memorial Hall, 6422 Water Rd in the alcove, Edenville
- Sanford Senior Center, 3243 N. West River Road, Sanford
- Midland County Services Building, 220 W. Ellsworth at the entrance door, Midland
Officials are asking that you follow the instructions completely to assure that the test is properly processed.
If you have any questions, please call the health department at 989-633-1016 during Memorial Day weekend or at 989-832-6380 during normal business hours.
Officials said the City of Midland water system is safe to use. It was not affected by the flooding.
