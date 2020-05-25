Midland County Officials are recommending residents speak with a licensed building contractor or restoration company before removing water from their flooded basements.
Officials said grounds surrounding basement walls in flood-affected areas are still extremely saturated with groundwater, which applies pressure against already-compromised or weakened foundations. Any water located in the interior of the structure equalizes that pressure.
According to officials, if pumped out too quickly, loss of that equalized pressure could cause basement walls to collapse.
Officials are urging residents to please refrain from pumping out basements until the surrounding ground has dried.
Alternatively, property owners should let the water drain naturally through the floor drain or consult a licensed restoration company that can advise on pumping the basement out safely.
Licensed contractors and restoration companies will have the knowledge and expertise to determine if a flooded basement can and should have water pumped from it.
