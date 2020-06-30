Officials in Grand Blanc are reminding the public to stay safe amid the Fourth of July holiday mixed with a hot forecast.
“The weather conditions lately have been extremely dry. No rain is being promised at all, so you’re going to have dry conditions on the grass,” said Grand Blanc Twp Fire Chief Robert Burdett.
Burdett said the dry conditions increase the risk of a fire during the celebration. He said the best way to avoid this is to keep a couple of essentials nearby.
“A bucket of water, a fire extinguisher will work. Something that can quickly douse flames in case it gets out of control,” Burdett said.
Since burn injuries are the most common during this time of year, Burdett said it’s important to keep your distance, especially children.
“Never ever allow children to light fireworks or play with them,” Burdett said.
Burdett is advising people to stay five to 10 feet away from any fireworks that may be going off. He said that if for some reason the firework may fail, do not try to relight them.
“Some people will try to relight fireworks that didn’t go off properly. Never do that. Just leave them. Let them sit overnight and pick them up in the morning,” Burdett said.
Residents are not allowed to set off fireworks in any public area. They can let fireworks off on their own property before the 11 p.m. curfew.
Burdett said people should dispose of their used fireworks in a metal container instead of a cardboard box.
“With dry conditions, just be extremely cautious. Watch where they go and try to collect as many as you possibly can,’ Burdett said.
