Its national fire prevention week in American and officials in Bay City are urging residents to create their fire escape plans today.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, statistics show that in 2017 U.S. fire departments responded to 357,000 home structure fires. The fires caused 2,630 deaths and 10,600 fire-related injuries.
NFPA statistics show that an average of seven people died each day in their homes from a fire during 2012-16.
The Bay City Department of Public Safety urges you to create your fire escape plan today. Also, check the batteries in your smoke alarms.
