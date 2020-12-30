First responders in Sanford are once again asking the public to stay away from the Sanford lakebed.
“One of the concerns is that if people decide to go out and snowmobile on this fresh snow, there are things now that are covered up by this snow that you would not want to run into with a snowmobile,” said David Rothman, vice president of the Four Lakes Task Force.
When Rothman was examining the lakebed earlier this year, he saw large tree trunks, boulders, and building materials that could harm a snowmobile or sled.
“My advice would be, don’t go out there. You don’t know what’s on the bottom that you can’t see anymore because of the snow. And you could run into some stuff that would damage your snowmobile and damage you,” Rothman said.
If you are hurt, help is not exactly right there.
“Things are complicated by how difficult it is for emergency workers to get down to the lake bottom. It’s much slower, much more difficult. It’s hard to get to people. And then when they get to people to give them help, it’s hard to get those people back out of there,” Rothman said.
It’s not just the dried-up areas that are troubling either. Ice fishing and other ice activities are much riskier.
“There’s gonna be ice on the river. There’s gonna be ice on some parts of Wixom Lake that still look like a lake but won’t be much longer. That ice is gonna be a lot weaker than it was in past years,” Rothman said.
That’s because there’s more current under it. Even though it looks enticing, Rothman said even just walking on the lakebed could be dangerous.
