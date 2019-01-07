Kayla Latrice Sanders
She’s wanted on felony warrants for fraud, larceny, and others, and you could get a $1,000 cash reward if you help bring her in.

Kayla Latrice Sanders, 24, is 5’5” and 220 pounds.

Crime Stoppers said she has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs.

She is believed to be in the Flint area.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 1-800-422-JAIL. Or submit a tip anonymously through the P3 mobile app.

