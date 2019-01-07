She’s wanted on felony warrants for fraud, larceny, and others, and you could get a $1,000 cash reward if you help bring her in.
Kayla Latrice Sanders, 24, is 5’5” and 220 pounds.
Crime Stoppers said she has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs.
She is believed to be in the Flint area.
If you have information on her whereabouts, call 1-800-422-JAIL. Or submit a tip anonymously through the P3 mobile app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.