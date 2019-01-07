A woman wanted on felony warrants for fraud, larceny and other charges has been arrested.
Kayla Latrice Sanders, 24, was arrested after Crime Stoppers put out a reward for her arrest. It is unclear if a Crime Stoppers tip led to Sanders' arrest.
Crime Stoppers said she has violent tendencies and is known to abuse drugs.
