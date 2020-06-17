“There was an individual stuck in the mud up to about the top of his abdomen,” said Jerry Cole, fire chief for for the township.
Jerome and Edenville Township Fire Departments were called to a rescue on Sanford Lake on the afternoon of June 16, and for the first time, crews had to rescue a man sunk down in the lake bed unable to get himself out.
“It’s very dangerous,” said Roger Dufresne, another fire chief. “It’s like quicksand. You walk out and it looks like it’s dry and you start walking and all of the sudden you sink and you don’t just sink to your knees. Sometimes it’s up to your waist and your chest.”
Dufresne and Cole said when you go out onto the lake beds, you’re not only putting yourself in danger, but the rescue crews as well.
“This isn’t something we’ve really ever trained before,” said Cole. “Edenville and Jerome work together on water rescue. We’ve got out boat and equipment, but rescuing people from the mud is just a new challenge altogether.”
The two said unfortunately yesterday’s incident was not the only one. They said they’ve been getting reports of ATV’s and even planes landing on Wixom and Sanford lake beds, but this isn’t something to take lightly.
“There’s been numerous warnings for people to stay out of that area because it is unsafe,” said Cole. “I mean there’s a sinkhole, quick sand type things. There’s all sorts of hazards we don’t even understand with the river water and mud. We had the county health department up to the Jerome Township Fire Station a couple weeks ago giving people hepatitis shots for the situation. So, there’s both short-term and long-term risks for people getting into that area.”
