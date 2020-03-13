The Tuscola County Sheriff’s office is warning about a malicious website pretending to be a live map for Coronavirus COVID-19 global cases by John Hopkins University.
The site is waiting for unwitting internet users to visit the website, and infect the user with the AZORult trojan, an information stealing program which can grab a variety of sensitive data.
It is likely spread via infected email attachments, malicious online advertisements, and social engineering, deputies report.
Furthermore, officials warn anyone searching the internet for a Coronavirus map could unwittingly navigate
to this malicious website.
