A new tax scam is going around, just in time for tax season.
The Michigan Department of Treasury announced the scam involves cybercriminals impersonating persons of authority within a company.
Those criminals will send an email to payroll employees asking for copies of all employee W-2 forms.
A W-2 form contains an employee’s name, address, Social Security number, income, and withholdings, all of which can be used to file fraudulent state income tax returns and steal refunds.
Criminals can also sell this information online.
The scam is often hard to detect because scammers study the company, its employees, and the company hierarchy, helping to make the email appear legitimate.
If you receive this type of email, report the encounter to phishing@irs.gov
