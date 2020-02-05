Officials are warning residents of a potentially dangerous mission to expose child predators.
Jeffrey Bader, 47, is accused of trying to meet up with a minor in Bay City.
Investigators said Bader met with someone posing as a teen waiting to expose him.
Officials said predator hunting groups are popping up across the state, and they are warning against this type of vigilante justice.
The founder of the OG Rages did not want to be identified, but he said his goal is to shame people that prey on young kids.
“Making people think twice about actually meeting up with children,” the vigilante said.
The encounter between the vigilante and Bader happened last week in Bay City. T
The man in the video said his name was Jim and that he is 40-year-old.
Investigators said Bader is 47-years-old.
According to officials, Bader is charged with using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes.
The vigilante sail he’s glad to know Bader will have to face the legal process.
“It’s a shame that he had to do this, to be caught but I feel like I did the right thing,” the vigilante said.
Even though the video resulted in Bader facing criminal charges, law enforcement officials said they discourage vigilante justice.
“If you’re in a chat room somebody could say that they’re someone, but it could be somebody else. They could be setting you up to victimize you,” said Captain Nathan Webster with the Bay City Department of Public Safety. “Contact us first. Get law enforcement involved right away.”
Webster said the confronting someone is dangerous enough and getting into their car is even worse.
“What’s to stop that person from locking to doors and taking off with you in it,” Webster said.
The vigilante said he has no plans to stop his crusade anytime soon.
“Anybody watching this, you know I hope you think twice about what you do. Because it’s not going to be pretty, especially when you get exposed,” the vigilante said.
Bader is due back in court on February 12, 2020.
If you have any information about this case or Bader, please call the police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.