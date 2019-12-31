New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year and police are on high alert.
Some local bars have stepped in to ensure their customers make it home safely.
“I’m ready for it, I’m excited,” said Tyler Shaw, bartender at Bar Louie in Flint Township.
With the new year upon us, people are ready to celebrate and drink.
Shaw said Bar Louie is hosting a 20’s New Year’s Eve party tonight.
“If people want to have a good time, this is a good place to do it,” Shaw said.
Shaw said on nights like tonight he’s always thinking about his customers. He wants them to have a good time and get home safely.
“We’re always willing to call people an Uber, Taxi. I have personally had to call Uber’s and take away keys from people, it’s not worth it,” Shaw said.
Drinking and driving is not only a big concern for local bars and restaurants during the holidays, but it’s also a concern for law enforcement too.
Grand Blanc Township Police Sergeant Scott Theede said if you get stopped for drinking and driving the consequences are severe.
“You’re going to have fines and court costs and suspensions. All those types of things plus your insurance is going to go up,” Theede said.
He said it could also be much worse.
“If you are one of the unfortunate ones that get in a car crash and you kill somebody, then you could end up doing jail time,” Theede said.
Theede said this New Year’s Eve you can expect to see extra police vehicles on the road. He said they have extra police that will be working tonight out looking for drunk drivers.
“It’s not worth it, make arrangements, get a ride home,” Theede said.
Shaw said there are many other ways to get home safe like Hey Taxi, Uber, and Lyft. He said he hopes this New Year’s Eve is a good and safe one for Mid-Michigan.
“I hope it brings good opportunity, and prosperity, and happiness,” Shaw said.
AAA is offering its “Tow To Go” service this New Year’s Eve. The service will help people get home safely by having a tow truck take you and your car home.
If you would like to schedule a tow or learn more information, click here.
