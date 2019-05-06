Officials say a 76-year-old woman has died after having a medical emergency while running a race in southwestern Michigan.
The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the woman was participating in the 10-kilometer race of the Borgess Run for the Health of It event. Race organizer Blaine Lam says the woman had completed about 1.2 kilometers before she was taken to a hospital, where she died.
The Kalamazoo woman's name and cause of death weren't immediately released.
Medical workers are posted along routes for the race and other related running events, which included the Borgess Half Marathon and the Kalamazoo Marathon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.