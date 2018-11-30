Elementary and middle school students were hospitalized after a bus crash in Ogemaw County.
Ogemaw County Sheriff Howie Hanft said it happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 30 on Doll Road, north of Lupton.
Hanft said the school bus driver lost and struck a tree.
West Branch-Rose City Area Schools said 16 students were on the bus and all of them were taken to the hospital.
Two students sustained broken bones from the crash, one with a broken leg and the other with a broken collarbone.
The remaining students had minor bruises, the school district said. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital.
At this time, Hanft said he believes the bus driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel.
The crash remains under investigation.
