The Ogemaw County EMS Authority will receive $121,462 to improve operations and safety for firefighters.
U.S. Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow announced the funds that come from the Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program.
“Our firefighters in Ogemaw County put their lives on the line to protect our families, homes, and communities,” Stabenow said. “These new resources will help keep the public safe and give our first responders the equipment they need to do their jobs more safely and effectively.”
Eligible fire departments and Emergency Medical Services organizations in Michigan can apply for the grants. First responders can buy equipment and get training to handle fire-related hazards thanks to these grants.
“Firefighters in Ogemaw County risk their lives to keep their community safe. It’s critical they have the resources needed to do their jobs safely and effectively,” Peters, chairman of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said. “These grants will help protect the health and safety of our brave firefighters.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.