An Ogemaw County man has been charged, accused of stealing a truck from a Michigan business.
Michigan State Police were called to the Luzerne Express on Feb. 22 for reports of a stolen Ford F-250 that had been taken the previous night.
On Feb. 23 the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office came across the truck in Oakland County.
The driver tried to run but was soon caught and arrested, according to officials.
He was later identified as 21-year-old Joseph King of Prescott.
King was arraigned on April 11 on a charge of unlawful driving away of an automobile. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.
Unfortunately, a plow and some tools had been removed from the truck and remain missing.
If you have any information, call the Alpena MSP Post at 989-354-4101.
