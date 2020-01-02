An Ogemaw County woman is richer after winning $1 million in the Michigan Lottery’s Super Triple 7’s game.
The 44-year-old woman is currently choosing to remain anonymous.
She purchased her winning ticket at the Conlee Travel Center in Birch Run.
"I stopped at the gas station and bought a couple scratch-off tickets," said the 44-year-old player. "I scratched the ticket off and didn't think it was real when I saw the '1MIL' symbol.”
The player visited Lottery headquarters today and chose to receive a lump sum payment of about $634,000.
With her winnings, she plans to pay some bills, take a vacation and then invest the remainder.
Lottery instant games may be purchased at 10,500 retailers across the state.
