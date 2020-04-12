An art museum in southern Maine has named a Michigan art professor as its new executive director.
The Ogunquit Museum of American Art will be led by Amanda Lahikainen starting May 1, the museum’s board president said. Lahikainen is the chair of the art department at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. She also oversees the college’s art gallery.
Lakihainen has New England roots, and has also taught at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Board president David Mallen said Lakihainen’s credentials “will further strengthen the OMAA as we aim to expand our audiences and make our museum even better known.”
Lakihainen will relocate to Maine. She grew up in Salem, Massachusetts, and has a summer home in Maine, the museum said. She said the museum has a “wonderful record of growth” under predecessor Michael Mansfield and she intends to continue it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.