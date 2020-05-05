The newest member of the TV5 family has arrived.
Rachel McCrary and family welcomed baby Sienna Rose Marie Nanni into the world on Tuesday, May 5.
Sienna weighed eight pounds 15 ounces and she is 21.5 inches long.
Rachel and baby are doing fine and feeling blessed.
She would like to thank the grandparents for keeping big brother while mom and dad delivered, and everyone else for their warm wishes.
Happy Cinco De Mayo TV 5 family, and happy birthday Sienna.
