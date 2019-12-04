What’s in the water?
The Michigan State Police Family is growing—with a lot of help from the Caro Post.
MSP reports that seven troopers, nearly one-third of all assigned there, have welcomed, or are expecting babies throughout 2019.
Three are first time parents.
“There must be something in the water,” joked F/Lt. Brian McComb, commander of the Caro Post. “It’s great. The MSP takes pride in being family oriented and our strong bonds and this is right in line with that.”
Per tradition, McComb said the post employees took up a collection of diapers, clothes and gift cards for each infant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.