Two Ohio brothers have been indicted in the drug-related death of a man in southeastern Michigan.
Harry Wise and James Wise of Oregon, Ohio, are charged in Detroit federal court with conspiracy and drug distribution causing death. They're accused of supplying opioids that led to a 33-year-old man's fatal overdose in Monroe in 2017.
Not-guilty pleas were entered Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left for Harry Wise's attorney. James Wise's lawyer declined to comment.
Prosecutors want to keep the brothers in custody. The online court docket says a detention hearing will resume on Dec. 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.