An Ohio man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly made threats to burn down a Michigan elementary school.
The 32-year-old Ohio man was visiting his girlfriend in Port Huron when he called the St. Clair County Central Dispatch and made threats to burn down Cleveland Elementary School, the Port Huron Police Department said.
Central dispatch received the calls at 8:10 a.m. The caller also threatened to shoot police officers, police said.
Police immediately responded to Cleveland Elementary School, which went into a soft lockdown.
Dispatchers were able to trace the calls to an apartment in the 2700 block of Nern Street in Port Huron. Police made contact with the 32-year-old man. When he was placed under arrest, he attempted to run and fight officers, police said, adding officers had to deploy a taser.
The suspect was eventually lodged in the St. Clair County Intervention Center on the following charges: terrorism (using a telecommunication to commit a crime), false report or threat of a bomb, and resisting and obstructing arrest.
The suspect, who is also on parole through Ohio, was lodged without bond.
If you have any information on this threat, call CAPTURE at 810-987-6688.
