It was a horrifying moment for two police officers in Ohio after the guy they arrested dumped some kind of powder inside their car.
It turns out, that powder was fentanyl.
It happened last Thursday.
Wooster Police say Isaiah Haskins was arrested after they found a pistol in his bag - something he wasn't supposed to have.
But apparently that's not all he had.
Police say he also had a small baggie of powder hidden in the back of his pants and somehow, even after being handcuffed and put in the back of the cruiser, he was able to open it and dump it inside the car.
The officers pulled over right away, grabbed Haskins out of the car and called for help.
All of them were taken to the hospital.
Both officers are much better now, but Haskins is facing charges.
