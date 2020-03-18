After pausing the season due to COVID-19, the Ontario Hockey League has decided to end their regular season.
The league will not be playing the 56 games that were left on the scheduled after the season was paused last week.
“We are continuing to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19,” said league Commissioner David Branch said. “When it is safe and we may resume play, we will advise on the status of the 2020 OHL Playoffs.”
Both the Saginaw Spirit and the Flint Firebirds play in the OHL. At what is now the end of the regular season, both teams qualified for the playoffs.
The Spirit finished second in the Western Conference and will go on to play the Owen Sound Attack when the league returns for the playoffs.
The Firebirds finished fourth in the Western Conference and will play the Windsor Spitfires when the playoffs start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.