The Ontario Hockey League has decided to delay the start of the 2020-21 season.
Training camps have been scheduled to start in mid-January, many players were set to report to their teams in early January, the OHL said.
Games were scheduled to commence on Feb. 4.
The decision comes after Premier Ford’s announced a province-wide shutdown in Ontario, starting on Dec. 26.
The league said it will continue to consult and work closely with governments and health authorities to determine possible start dates in the new year.
“The safety of all of our stakeholders and communities is our priority and we are committed to starting the 2020-21 season when it is safe to do so,” the OHL wrote in a press release. “We know that this is difficult news for many of our players, fans, billets, parents, staff, and teams. However, the restrictions both provincially in Ontario as well as nationally with regards to cross-border travel have informed our decision.”
