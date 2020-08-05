The Ontario Hockey League, which includes the Flint Firebirds, announced on August 5 that they are planning to return to play on December 1.
They say this is subject to ensuring that players, fans, staff and the community are able to play and attend games safely
Over the next four months, the league will work with the government and health agencies to finalize issues including safe attendance at venues and cross border travel for teams and players.
“We are looking forward to getting back to playing hockey, but are committed to ensuring that we do so in a manner that is safe and healthy for our players, officials, families, billets, teams, staff, fans and the community,” said OHL Commissioner David Branch. “Players will remain at home until the season resumes and teams will work closely with them on both their academic studies and overseeing their on and off-ice development. In addition, the League will liaise with our facilities to ensure that our venues are safe for our return to play.”
The season will include a 64-game schedule and a 16-team playoff format. The season is set to end on April 29.
