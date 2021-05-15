A businessman has been sentenced for dumping nearly 48 million gallons of untreated landfill wastewater into the Flint sewer system.
Robert Massey, the president and owner of Oil Chem Inc., located at W. 12th Street, was charged with violating the clean water act. He’s been sentenced to one year behind bars after pleading guilty in January.
Federal prosecutors say the dumping occurred over a period of more than eight years.
"This case should serve as a warning to anyone who knowingly and willfully violates the environmental laws of the United States. You will be prosecuted,” stated Acting US Attorney Mohsin. “The EPA and our law enforcement partners are committed to enforcing regulations designed to protect our communities and our treasured resources.”
