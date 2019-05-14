Emergency Officials were called to Calhoun County after reports of at least two oil wells that exploded.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton confirmed to CBS affiliate WWMT that the well site caught fire, but that fire is now out.
He did say there were no injuries.
An investigation is underway to figure out how the fire started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.