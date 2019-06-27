Concert-goers planning an afternoon on Ojibway Island listening to the band Lady Antebellum on July 12 will be getting their tickets refunded.
Event promoter Ken Shelton confirmed the cancellation but could not say why.
The concert, which included Drake White & The Big Fire was set to start at 3 p.m.
Shelton said everyone who bought tickets through ticket-provider ETIX has been notified and will receive a refund.
Local concert promoter Shelton said he still hopes to host a concert event at Ojibway Island because of the efforts of by the city of Saginaw to improve the park.
There are no plans at this time to bring the bands to Saginaw.
