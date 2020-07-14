Out of abundance of caution, the City of Saginaw has decided to close Ojibway Island to vehicle traffic.
The move comes as officials work to keep residents safe from the spread of COVID-19.
Ojibway will remain open for foot traffic, however. People can still use the park to walk, fish, etc., but are asked to practice social distancing.
