A Lansing-area man described by prosecutors as a "relentless and unrepentant" con man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for health care fraud his second trip behind bars since 2013.
Babubhai Rathod of Okemos served three years in prison for paying kickbacks to health care companies to get patient referrals. The government says he soon returned to a life of crime by concealing his ownership in a string of health-related businesses.
Rathod must repay nearly $1 million to the Medicare and Medicaid programs. His attorney asked Grand Rapids federal Judge Janet Neff for a four-year sentence, but she ordered a 12-year prison term.
The judge says "truth is a stranger" for Rathod.
