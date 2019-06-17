An Oklahoma woman got quite the scare when she opened her vehicle’s hood and she found a large snake.
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Deputies in Oklahoma were called to help a woman who found a 5-foot long snake under the hood of her car.
A woman from the Oklahoma City Herpetologist and Invertebrate Society identified it as a non-venomous rat snake and said it likely followed a mouse of a rat into the woman’s vehicle.
Rain in Oklahoma has also caused a lot of animals to seek higher ground, according to the reptile specialist.
If you find a snake in your engine, you’re told to bang on the hood loudly and give the snake a few minutes to leave.
