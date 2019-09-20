One of the biggest fall events has returned to Michigan’s Little Bavaria.
For three decades, the city of Frankenmuth has been hosting its own version of Oktoberfest – one of the biggest events in German culture.
For the 30th anniversary, they are looking to make it more authentic than ever before.
“We’ve brought in entertainment from Austria. We have dancers from Austria. We have an entertainer from Munich, Germany. So we’re trying to celebrate a little bit more with some folks from Germany, Austria,” said Mark Janson, organizer of Oktoberfest.
As a Frankenmuth resident with German descent, Janson takes pride in running one of the city’s most celebrated events.
He said it continues to grow each year in Little Bavaria.
Frankenmuth’s Oktoberfest doesn’t just bring people from Mid-Michigan, but from all over the state.
One group dressed in traditional German wear and came all the way from Traverse City. They are all longtime festival-goers at Frankenmuth’s Oktoberfest.
As musicians, they particularly enjoy the music played at the festival.
However, they said the real fun is getting to reconnect with those who come each year.
“But we have met people that we have known for 10 years. We’ve watched kids grow up and we know families that come here every year. It’s almost like a family reunion every year,” said Rodney Woodring, festival-goer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.