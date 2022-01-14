The former Hooter's in Bay City could see new life as the owners of a beloved local restaurant look to take it over.
Marc Owczarzak, owner of O's in Auburn, told TV5 Friday he plans to open a second location at the old Hooter's site on East Midland Street.
Owczarzak said the second O's location would have a "tad different concept." The original O's in Auburn will stay open and operate as normal.
The Hooter's on East Midland Street has been closed since June of 2019.
