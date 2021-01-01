It's the first day of the new year, and many are making resolutions to change their lives for the better. One of the most popular resolutions is getting a gym membership.
During the pandemic, are as many people running to get a gym membership?
Roland Anderson is the fitness manager at Old Town Gym. He said a lot of people are ready to ring in the new year with a healthier lifestyle.
"So far it's been pretty steady, we've experienced like every year people are calling," Anderson said. "I'm thinking about getting in shape, but now it's time to take action on it."
If you've made a new year's resolution to get in better shape, or you just haven't worked out at the gym for a while because of the pandemic, Anderson would like people to give Old Town Gym a try.
"Here's what I would say to anybody that has reservations about coming back to the gym. Keep in mind we are a club that's open 24/7,” Anderson said. “So, you have that luxury of being able to come when it's most convenient for you. And that way you can come during those off-peak hours when we're not as busy to your level of comfort."
Anderson said the facility has an air exchange system with infrared that exchanges air three and a half times per hour. He is hoping more people get the exercise bug, all to build a stronger immune system to fight illness.
"You can come back stronger, you can come back healthier, and your body is already equipped enough to handle it," Anderson said.
