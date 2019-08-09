Dozens of people are flocking to Old Town Saginaw for the second annual Old Town Art Fair.
The fair has sculptures, paintings, wood-working and more.
There are more than 40 vendors and activities happening all day.
The free event is open to everyone.
“When you have the artistic predilection, I don’t know, you just have to create,” said Linda Chamberlain, artist.
Chamberlain is the owner of Simple Works. She said she normally travels far and wide for shows, so being local is a nice change of pace.
“Normally, I’m used to doing more national shows, but I hit a certain benchmark where I’m rethinking. It’s called quality of life,” Chamberlain said.
It’s exactly what organizers of the event like to hear.
Lauren Collison is the director of the art fair and said it’s the perfect location.
“Highlighting the great architecture, the great culture, the great businesses that we have here in the Old Town area,” Collison said.
Collison said the free event is meant to draw in folks of all ages.
“It means a lot to be able to give back to the community, to be a part of the community and see something that can impact essentially, thousands of people is just really exciting,” Collison said.
The Old Town Fair continues from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.